JuNO Land Use Committee to city: Include apartments In upcoming HALA outreach

It's not enough for the City of Seattle to reach out only to single-family home residents affected by the recently proposed upzone and boundary expansion of the West Seattle Junction Urban Village - apartment residents should have their voices heard as well, said the Land Use Committee of the Junction Neighborhood Organization . Last week came word that the City Office of Planning and Community Development will canvass residents in single-family homes slated to be upzoned under the controversial Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.