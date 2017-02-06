JuNO Land Use Committee to city: Incl...

JuNO Land Use Committee to city: Include apartments In upcoming HALA outreach

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

It's not enough for the City of Seattle to reach out only to single-family home residents affected by the recently proposed upzone and boundary expansion of the West Seattle Junction Urban Village - apartment residents should have their voices heard as well, said the Land Use Committee of the Junction Neighborhood Organization . Last week came word that the City Office of Planning and Community Development will canvass residents in single-family homes slated to be upzoned under the controversial Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08) 5 hr Rocky 7
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 6 hr Eric 5
Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money 6 hr Eric 1
Boeing is in for suprise 6 hr Eric 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) 20 hr Rocky 432
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Sun American 19
An All Female Music Series at Columbia City The... Sat mademoiselle1 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for King County was issued at February 06 at 4:18AM PST

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,704 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC