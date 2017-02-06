JuNO Land Use Committee to city: Include apartments In upcoming HALA outreach
It's not enough for the City of Seattle to reach out only to single-family home residents affected by the recently proposed upzone and boundary expansion of the West Seattle Junction Urban Village - apartment residents should have their voices heard as well, said the Land Use Committee of the Junction Neighborhood Organization . Last week came word that the City Office of Planning and Community Development will canvass residents in single-family homes slated to be upzoned under the controversial Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.
