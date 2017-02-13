JOB: Bishops Barbershop looking to hire upbeat, talented stylists

Our shops are loud, fun, fast-paced and provide our customers with top-notch cutting and coloring services and professionalism. If you have bad ass style, a desire to move up with a growing company, fantastic customer service, superior cutting and coloring skills, and love people send your resume our way! Stylists are paid service and retail commission with an opportunity for sales bonuses and we have a high volume of client traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The White Center Blog.