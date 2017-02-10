Happening Now: Fire-station tours for Neighbor Day
Until 1 pm, you're invited to a centerpiece of Neighbor Day - touring a local fire station. In West Seattle, two stations are open for tours, recently renovated Station 29 in Admiral and relatively new Station 37 in Sunrise Heights .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
