Happening Now: Connect with your neighbors @ West Seattle Office Junction

Not only is West Seattle Office Junction a place to cowork - it's also a place to connect with your neighbors, especially today! Until 2 pm, in honor of Neighbor Day, several local groups/organizations have reps there to answer your questions - including West Seattle Time Bank , Plant for the Planet - Washington State, Urban Homestead Foundation, Terraganics Living, Seattle Farm School, West Seattle Bee Garden, West Seattle Food Bank, The Community General Store , and Backyard Barter .

