Gay Seattle business owner describes hateful note found on car

The co-owner of a Seattle tattoo parlor is speaking out after receiving a hateful note on the hood of his car. Aaron Amundsen, co-owner of Emerald City Tattoo and Supply in the Lake City neighborhood, said his business partner allegedly found the note left under his windshield about a week after the presidential election.

