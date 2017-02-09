Gay Seattle business owner describes hateful note found on car
The co-owner of a Seattle tattoo parlor is speaking out after receiving a hateful note on the hood of his car. Aaron Amundsen, co-owner of Emerald City Tattoo and Supply in the Lake City neighborhood, said his business partner allegedly found the note left under his windshield about a week after the presidential election.
