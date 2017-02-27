Free tickets to biz kid$ TV show tapi...

Free tickets to biz kid$ TV show taping on March 8

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Ballard News-Tribune

The producers of BILL NYE THE SCIENCE GUY are taping season 6 of their entertaining and educational BIZ KID$ TV show! Join the stars of the show, which is a national Public TV series seen by millions. It's all about money and business, and teaches kids ways they can make and grow their money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballard News-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tom Perez calls Trump 'worst president in histo... Sun Retribution 3
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
Seahawks Draft 2017: Seattle gets two more thir... Feb 25 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Who owns Topix Feb 24 Its The Law 2
500 Illegal Aliens to be Arrested This Wk End Feb 24 Its The Law 1
Seahawks Rumors Feb 24 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC