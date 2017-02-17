Four repeat offenders in trouble again

WESTWOOD EXPOSER ALLEGEDLY STRIKES AGAIN: Via SeattlePI.com , we learn of charges filed against 38-year-old Lydell Coleman for allegedly exposing himself while being detained on suspicion of shoplifting at Westwood Target. We covered another incident involving Coleman at Westwood Village, where he was arrested in October 2013 for exposing himself outside the Sub Shop.

