Former South Eugene star Erin Clark wins the 5,000 meters at the Mountain Pacific Indoor
Former South Eugene High School runner Erin Clark of Colorado won the women's 5,000 meters Friday at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Track & Field Championships in Seattle. The Ducks pushed four women -- Hannah Cunliffe, Ariana Washington, Deajah Stevens and Makenzie Dunmore -- through the preliminary heats of the women's 60 and into Saturday's final.
