for Valentine's Day: Flowers and more at Fleurt
Fleurt , the West Seattle Junction's flower and gift shop, has rejoined the WSB sponsor team for Valentine season 2017, and wants you to know: *"Flowers are Fleurt's specialty - but don't forget, we are a gift shop filled with goodies. Some of our favorites are jewelry, perfume, candles, lotions, scarves, plants and terrariums."
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hows Tyler Lockett's recovering going: Seahawks...
|1 hr
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Iwannagethigh
|436
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|17 hr
|Dlee85
|7
|Cut Federal Funding
|23 hr
|USC Pete
|2
|Washington Statehas gone Socialist
|Feb 10
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Blues
|Feb 10
|Dlee85
|4
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC