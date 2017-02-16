FOLLOWUP: Here's the plan for adding ...

FOLLOWUP: Here's the plan for adding to Metro late-night bus service

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: West Seattle Blog

Last October, we reported on a survey asking your opinion on proposed additions to late-night Metro bus service in Seattle. Today, the plan was officially announced , and the West Seattle components are the same ones in the draft plan from last fall: *Hourly all-night service on the RapidRide C, D, and E Lines, which currently operate all night but with less than hourly frequencies The full list of additions to late-night bus service in Seattle would cost about $730,000, with two-thirds coming from the city via the voter-approved Transportation Benefit District .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr... Wed Wef12345 2
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Wed Now_What- 8
Cut Federal Funding Tue Planet mars 3
seahawks football: cliff avril undergoes surgery Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Hows Tyler Lockett's recovering going: Seahawks... Feb 13 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Feb 13 Iwannagethigh 436
Need sub strip in west seattle Feb 12 Dlee85 7
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Toyota
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC