FOLLOWUP: Here's the plan for adding to Metro late-night bus service

Last October, we reported on a survey asking your opinion on proposed additions to late-night Metro bus service in Seattle. Today, the plan was officially announced , and the West Seattle components are the same ones in the draft plan from last fall: *Hourly all-night service on the RapidRide C, D, and E Lines, which currently operate all night but with less than hourly frequencies The full list of additions to late-night bus service in Seattle would cost about $730,000, with two-thirds coming from the city via the voter-approved Transportation Benefit District .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.