FOLLOWUP: Falafel Salam confirms it's moving into Yummy Teriyaki space in West Seattle Junction

If you look forward to Falafel Salam 's weekly visits to the West Seattle Farmers' Market , you will be thrilled to hear they're opening a full-time restaurant in The Junction. Falafel Salam's chef/owner Shimi Kahn has confirmed what emerged in the comment section after we reported Friday on the impending closure of Yummy Teriyaki .

