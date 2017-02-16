Equipment failure knocks out power fo...

Equipment failure knocks out power for nearly 5000 around Alki Point; Power restored quickly

12 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

Power went out for more than 4900 City Light Customers in West Seattle on Feb 16 around 4:14pm with the outage caused by what City Light called an "Equipment Failure" with the outage encompassing Alki Point and extending from Admiral Way SW on the north from the point over to 49th SW and down to SW Morgan Street in the south. You can check on the status of power in the service area for City Light anytime by checking their System Status map.

Seattle, WA

