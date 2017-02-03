Eldridge Tire building passes initial landmark review
The Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board quickly rejected 1515 Broadway from consideration during its Wednesday meeting, but found the mission revival style of the Eldridge Tire building at 1519 Broadway warranted a closer look. More details are to be provided to the board on March 15. Seattle Central is in negotiations with Sound Transit to purchase surplus property north of its campus, leftover from development of the Capitol Hill link light rail extension.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|430
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|11 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 31
|seahawk
|18
|Painsss
|Jan 30
|Kaylee
|1
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC