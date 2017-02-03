Eldridge Tire building passes initial landmark review

The Seattle Landmarks Preservation Board quickly rejected 1515 Broadway from consideration during its Wednesday meeting, but found the mission revival style of the Eldridge Tire building at 1519 Broadway warranted a closer look. More details are to be provided to the board on March 15. Seattle Central is in negotiations with Sound Transit to purchase surplus property north of its campus, leftover from development of the Capitol Hill link light rail extension.

