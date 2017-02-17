Dude York's personality shines throug...

Dude York's personality shines through on new record

9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Like many rock bands with DIY roots, Dude York's career has been a journey toward clarity - better recordings, more focused songwriting. It's fitting, then, that the band, which plays a record-release show at Chop Suey on Thursday, Feb. 23, has paired its most direct writing with its biggest-sounding songs to date.

