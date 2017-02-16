Day Without Immigrants: White Center, South Delridge closures
Thanks to Jen Calleja for the tip - multiple White Center businesses are closed today for the Day Without Immigrants protest against the federal crackdown on immigrants. We stopped by some of the businesses she mentioned - above, the sign at Greenbridge CafA© ; below, the signs at Salvadorean Bakery and Best Roasted Corn : We haven't seen/heard of any other West Seattle closures - if you have, please let us know - [email protected] or 206-293-6302 .
