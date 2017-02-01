David Schmader Gets High with His Mom After the Women's March
Among our shared viewpoints: Women matter, bullies suck, cheese rules, God is overrated, and a whole lot of Trump-based anxiety might be displaced if we committed to getting ourselves to the Women's March on Washington, together. We also both love lightly altered states and conversation, and so, after returning safely from our electrifying day in DC with a half-million others who love women, hate Trump, and appreciate witty signage, my mom and I got lightly high on THC tincture and did our best to relax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Tue
|seahawk
|18
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Tue
|seahawk
|429
|Painsss
|Mon
|Kaylee
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 27
|Jackie R
|23
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC