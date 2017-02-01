David Schmader Gets High with His Mom...

David Schmader Gets High with His Mom After the Women's March

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

Among our shared viewpoints: Women matter, bullies suck, cheese rules, God is overrated, and a whole lot of Trump-based anxiety might be displaced if we committed to getting ourselves to the Women's March on Washington, together. We also both love lightly altered states and conversation, and so, after returning safely from our electrifying day in DC with a half-million others who love women, hate Trump, and appreciate witty signage, my mom and I got lightly high on THC tincture and did our best to relax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Tue seahawk 18
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Tue seahawk 429
Painsss Mon Kaylee 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 27 Jackie R 23
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,789 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC