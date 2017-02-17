City issues new RFP for 'Mercer Mega Block'
The city of Seattle issued a second request for proposals Wednesday for the so-called "Mercer Mega Block" in South Lake Union. There are two parcels - at 614 Aurora Ave. N. and 800 Mercer St. - and together they measure almost 2.9 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.
