City Fruit looks to Queen Anne, Magnolia to expand
A local nonprofit that promotes the cultivation of urban fruit has chosen Queen Anne and Magnolia for its next area of expansion. City Fruit was originally founded in 2008 in South Seattle, and the organization that harvests fruit from backyards and public parks throughout the city has since grown to encompass most of Seattle.
Read more at Queen Anne & Magnolia News.
