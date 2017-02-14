City Fruit looks to Queen Anne, Magno...

City Fruit looks to Queen Anne, Magnolia to expand

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Queen Anne & Magnolia News

A local nonprofit that promotes the cultivation of urban fruit has chosen Queen Anne and Magnolia for its next area of expansion. City Fruit was originally founded in 2008 in South Seattle, and the organization that harvests fruit from backyards and public parks throughout the city has since grown to encompass most of Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queen Anne & Magnolia News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 2 hr Prophet Atlantis 7
Cut Federal Funding 7 hr Planet mars 3
seahawks football: cliff avril undergoes surgery 13 hr SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr... Mon juty 1
Hows Tyler Lockett's recovering going: Seahawks... Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Mon Iwannagethigh 436
Need sub strip in west seattle Sun Dlee85 7
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC