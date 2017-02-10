Chabad of NW Seattle hosts Western-themed Purim party March 12 at Greenwood Masonic Lodge
Chabad of NW Seattle is hosting a Purim party at the Greenwood Masonic Lodge, 7910 Greenwood Ave. N., from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children until March 5; then prices rise to $15 for adults and $8 for children.
