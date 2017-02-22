Car thefts and prowls are among 'most significant' crime issues in West Seattle
According to the Seattle Police car prowl and motor vehicle theft are two of the most significant crime issues in the SW Precinct area right now. The SW Precinct would wants the public to be aware to not only help the community better understand what these crimes are, but to also provide some very important crime prevention strategies and techniques.
