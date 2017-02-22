Car thefts and prowls are among 'most...

Car thefts and prowls are among 'most significant' crime issues in West Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

According to the Seattle Police car prowl and motor vehicle theft are two of the most significant crime issues in the SW Precinct area right now. The SW Precinct would wants the public to be aware to not only help the community better understand what these crimes are, but to also provide some very important crime prevention strategies and techniques.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle mayor to deliver state-of-the-city addr... 2 hr American 4
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) 8 hr GettingOutASAP 438
Blues 12 hr Seattle Slew 7
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 18 hr Wall specialist 9
2017 Seahawks Schedule: As of now one of the ea... Feb 18 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
News A forgotten piece of history Feb 18 Go Blue Forever 1
Victor Lee Davies (Jul '13) Feb 16 Jim 6
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,935 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC