Car Crash Causes Power Outage Affecting 3,200 People in Central Seattle
It appears that a car crashed into a utility pole in the ID, causing power outages throughout Chinatown, Pioneer Square, and whatever you're now meant to call the stadium district. No estimates yet about how long before service is restored.
