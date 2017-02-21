Butane truck rollover closes major highways in Seattle
A tanker truck carrying butane rolled over on a major Seattle highway, causing traffic headaches and concerns about a hazardous materials spill. The Seattle Times reports that the semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 just after 10 a.m. Monday, around the time that snow showers moved through the region.
