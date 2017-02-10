BIZNOTES: Wildwood Market, phase 1; Capoeira Brasil Seattle; more...
WILDWOOD MARKET, PHASE 1: Lonjina Verdugo is all smiles as phase 1 of Wildwood Market has soft-opened in Fauntleroy at 9214 45th SW. They're starting with sandwiches, soup, and more, for take-out or dine-in: Growler fills, too.
