Ballard wakes up to a dusting of snow
Updated: The snow started falling around 6 a.m., and depending on where you live, the Ballard area has a trace up to an inch of snow on the ground. Forecasters say we could see snow showers until midday - perhaps accumulating as much as a couple inches - when it will switch over to rain.
