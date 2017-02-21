Africatown wants to take over Midtown...

Africatown wants to take over Midtown Center redevelopment

A failed deal to transform a superblock in Seattle's Central District is being seen as a great opportunity for the community to take the property and reshape its vision to something that reflects and benefits the neighborhood's African American heritage. Up until recently, the Midtown Center that exists today at the corner of 23rd Avenue and East Union was slated for demolition, making way for a 30,000-square-foot grocery store, 10,000-square-foot pharmacy and an additional 6,500 square feet of retail space below five to six floors of apartment units across a 160,000-square-foot parcel.

