Aaron Burkhalter

Aaron Burkhalter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Real Change

The first journalism job I ever had was at the Port Orchard Independent, just across the water from West Seattle. We had a newsroom of five people, including our editor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Change.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawk schedule 2017 Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Yes the Patriots won! Mon Brushy 2
SEAHAWKS KEY DATES FOR THIS OFFSEASON: Seahawks... Mon SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Mon Go Blue Forever 20
News Hospitals losing funds to treat undocumented re... (Sep '08) Mon Rocky 7
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mon Eric 5
Bill on Presidents Desk to cut all money Mon Eric 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC