You're Invited: Duwamish Tribe to celebrate Longhouse anniversary Saturday
Eight years after we took that photo - just after the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle was completed and dedicated in January 2009 - its next anniversary celebration is days away. You're invited to the Longhouse next Saturday , 10 am-5 pm, for an open house that will start with a screening of the new documentary " Promised Land ," featuring the Duwamish and Chinook Tribes' fight for restoration of their treaty rights - here's the trailer: This is the first time the film will be shown at the Duwamish Longhouse.
