Youngone Corp. bringing a thoughtful, approach to building on Harbor Ave. SW
In a process that has taken three and half years with another 20 months until it opens, YMSA USA LLC and Korean sportswear manufacturer Youngone Corporation have developed a building with Miller Hull Architects and West Seattle's Rhodes Architecture + Light that brings a brand new approach to development in West Seattle. The building now cleared for construction will be located at 1307 Harbor Ave. SW.
