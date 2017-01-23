You Can Help: Six restaurants added to Wednesday's Mission...
This Wednesday's benefit for Britt Russell - who was on her way to work at Mission Cantina when a driver hit her two months ago - has expanded. In addition to what Mission's doing - as previewed here - six restaurants elsewhere in West Seattle are also donating a portion of their proceeds that night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|2 hr
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|15 hr
|l_day
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Sun
|Danl Boone
|17
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|frank januzelli
|33
|Who owns Topix
|Jan 21
|Kyle
|1
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC