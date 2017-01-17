Women's March stretches from Central District to the Seattle Center - UPDATE: 120,000

A defiant and very pink wave or marchers stretched from the Central District to the Seattle Center as women from across the region - and womxn and those who love them all - stood up and hit the streets for reproductive, immigrants, and LGBTQ rights Saturday. It looked like early estimates of up to 50,000 marchers could have been accurate as the first columns of people arrived at the Seattle Center as the tail end of participants was still leaving the morning rally site at Judkins Park , more than three miles away.

