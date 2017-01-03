Why that dead sea lion is still in view on a West Seattle beach
About a week and a half ago, Seal Sitters FYI'd us about another dead sea lion on a local beach, just in case anyone asked, saying they had notified Seattle Parks , since in this case, it's their beach, so it's their problem. It was in a fairly high-profile place - Seacrest , near the West Seattle Water Taxi dock.
