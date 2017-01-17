Whim W'Him taps the wisdom of crowds ...

Whim W'Him taps the wisdom of crowds in 'Sensation'

The three stellar works in Whim W'Him's latest program, "Sensation," each have their own concerns: the uphill struggle that a new idea faces a the tensions between conformity and nonconformity a the loss of a lover in a world that doesn't seem to care. But in every case, crowd dynamics are a key part of the picture.

