What are your rights as a renter? West Seattle workshop announced

West Seattle Blog

If you're renting, or planning to, and not sure about your rights - you might be interested in the " Rent Smart " workshop announced by Solid Ground for later this month: In this FREE workshop for current and future renters and tenant advocates, Solid Ground Tenant Counselors will cover information to help consumers: - Know and assert their rights as tenants - Navigate the housing search and landlord screening process - Protect themselves from eviction and housing loss - Learn how to get deposits back and repairs made Please note that while Solid Ground's Tenant Counselors are not attorneys and cannot provide legal advice, they are recognized leaders in tenant education and advocacy. P.S. Yes, there are landlord workshops, too.

