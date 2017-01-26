West Seattle weekend scene: Child's messages for you
Suzanne sent the photos, saying she encountered this 6-year-old girl and her grandmother at Constellation Park today: "She was with her mom last Saturday in the Womxn's March, carrying a sign she filled with messages of love, and continues to be inspired to do all she can to sustain it, her grandmother said."
