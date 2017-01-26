West Seattle Wednesday: 'State of Delridge'; Britt Russell benefit; more

West Seattle Wednesday: 'State of Del...

Busy news day in progress but we don't want to go without these reminders of what's happening in the hours ahead: SENIOR POTLUCK AT THE Y: The expansion/grand-reopening celebration continues at the West Seattle YMCA with a food-and-fellowship potluck , noon-1:30 pm today. BENEFIT FOR BRITT RUSSELL: As mentioned earlier this week , you can dine out at seven West Seattle restaurants tonight and have a portion of what you spend go to help Britt Russell , hit by a driver in November while on her way to work at Mission Cantina .

