West Seattle Wednesday: 'State of Delridge'; Britt Russell benefit; more
Busy news day in progress but we don't want to go without these reminders of what's happening in the hours ahead: SENIOR POTLUCK AT THE Y: The expansion/grand-reopening celebration continues at the West Seattle YMCA with a food-and-fellowship potluck , noon-1:30 pm today. BENEFIT FOR BRITT RUSSELL: As mentioned earlier this week , you can dine out at seven West Seattle restaurants tonight and have a portion of what you spend go to help Britt Russell , hit by a driver in November while on her way to work at Mission Cantina .
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 22
|Danl Boone
|17
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
|Who owns Topix
|Jan 21
|Kyle
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 17
|Danielle Edvalds
|22
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC