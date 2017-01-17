West Seattle weather: Longfellow Creek running high
During the brief break in the rain - just ending, with more falling now - we went out for a look at the high water of Longfellow Creek. At the SW Yancy street end, just before Longfellow Creek goes back underground , it's been bubbling up through the utility covers, as you can see in our video above.
