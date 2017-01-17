West Seattle weather: Longfellow Cree...

West Seattle weather: Longfellow Creek running high

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

During the brief break in the rain - just ending, with more falling now - we went out for a look at the high water of Longfellow Creek. At the SW Yancy street end, just before Longfellow Creek goes back underground , it's been bubbling up through the utility covers, as you can see in our video above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton 2016 8 hr Danl Boone 16
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Jan 16 Falcon Fan 2
[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13) Jan 15 Anonymous 3
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 14 Anonymous 6
Blues Jan 13 IndiansFan 1
Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt. Jan 11 Jim 1
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 9 sympathyforthedevil8 427
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,129 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC