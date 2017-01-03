West Seattle Junction's Hamm Building...

West Seattle Junction's Hamm Building lauded as...

A hearing February 15th is the next major step in determining whether the 91-year-old Hamm Building in the heart of The Junction gets city-landmark status. The proposal to confer that status reached one milestone this past week, after an hour-and-a-half city Landmarks Preservation Board hearing that included both a strong show of community support and a declaration from a member of the family that owns the building saying the nomination "blindsided" them.

