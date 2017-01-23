West Seattle development: 14 units proposed at 5242 California SW
New in the city Department of Construction and Inspections files: An early-stage proposal for a 14-unit development at 5242 California SW [ map ]. The building had been anchored by John L. Scott Real Estate headquarters until they moved north to the former JF Henry building at 4445 California SW.
