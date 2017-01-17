West Seattle-based The Whale Trail ex...

West Seattle-based The Whale Trail expanding orca awareness, again

7 hrs ago

That's a brand-new sign - in San Simeon, California - along The Whale Trail , the shore-based network of whale-watching spots established by the West Seattle-based advocacy group of the same name. The photo is from TWT executive director Donna Sandstrom , who is in California to launch six new TWT sites , including that one.

