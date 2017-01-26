WA: For Thousands, Light Rail Could be the Only Way Through Downtown Seattle Next Year
Jan. 27--Seattle is on a collision course between construction and transportation by fall 2018, when a pair of major projects will push buses out of the downtown transit tunnel. Streets on the surface are considered too full to add traffic, and an additional 10,000 housing units and 11 million square feet of offices are already being built.
