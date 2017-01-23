VIDEO: New president, same treaty-rig...

VIDEO: New president, same treaty-rights fight for Duwamish Tribe

On Saturday, while tens of thousands of people were marching downtown out of concern over the newly inaugurated administration, the White House transition was also a topic of discussion at the Duwamish Longhouse . The day was in part a celebration of the longhouse itself - completed and dedicated eight years ago - but it began with a focus on the tribe's continued quest for its treaty rights.

