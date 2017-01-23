VIDEO: New president, same treaty-rights fight for Duwamish Tribe
On Saturday, while tens of thousands of people were marching downtown out of concern over the newly inaugurated administration, the White House transition was also a topic of discussion at the Duwamish Longhouse . The day was in part a celebration of the longhouse itself - completed and dedicated eight years ago - but it began with a focus on the tribe's continued quest for its treaty rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Sun
|Danl Boone
|18
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Sun
|frank januzelli
|33
|Who owns Topix
|Sat
|Kyle
|1
|Idiot Lesbian from Seattle on Fox News
|Sat
|Orphelius Pontiac
|1
|Blues
|Jan 19
|Zippy
|2
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|Jan 16
|Falcon Fan
|2
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Jan 15
|Anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC