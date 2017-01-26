UW nursing students help count homeless in Capitol Hill

Photos by Brandon Macz: Sarah Gimbel, director of the UW Center for Global Health Nursing, goes over Capitol Hill census tract maps with volunteer nursing students on Friday, Jan. 27. Hundreds of volunteers squeezed into the Compass Center early Friday morning for King County's Point in Time homeless count, where they were assigned a portion of Seattle to cover in order to get accurate population data that will affect future funding dollars. Count Us In - formerly called the One Night Count - was led this year by All Home King County - formerly the Committee to End Homelessness - with a new methodology for counting the homeless population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.