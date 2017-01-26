UW nursing students help count homele...

UW nursing students help count homeless in Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter

Photos by Brandon Macz: Sarah Gimbel, director of the UW Center for Global Health Nursing, goes over Capitol Hill census tract maps with volunteer nursing students on Friday, Jan. 27. Hundreds of volunteers squeezed into the Compass Center early Friday morning for King County's Point in Time homeless count, where they were assigned a portion of Seattle to cover in order to get accurate population data that will affect future funding dollars. Count Us In - formerly called the One Night Count - was led this year by All Home King County - formerly the Committee to End Homelessness - with a new methodology for counting the homeless population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capitol Hill Times Police Blotter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Fri Jackie R 23
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 22 Danl Boone 17
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
Who owns Topix Jan 21 Kyle 1
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Jan 16 Falcon Fan 2
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,347,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC