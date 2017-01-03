TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday w...

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch

19 hrs ago

Weather-wise, it's even colder this morning - low 20s right now in Seattle, and the colder-than-normal weather will continue at least through tomorrow. ROAD CLOSURE ALERTS: Four closures coming up in the days/nights ahead, as published here last night - two closures of northbound Highway 99, Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then two involving part of the west end of the West Seattle Bridge, Sunday night into Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Seattle, WA

