TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch
Weather-wise, it's even colder this morning - low 20s right now in Seattle, and the colder-than-normal weather will continue at least through tomorrow. ROAD CLOSURE ALERTS: Four closures coming up in the days/nights ahead, as published here last night - two closures of northbound Highway 99, Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then two involving part of the west end of the West Seattle Bridge, Sunday night into Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Wed
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|424
|Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10)
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|9
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 3
|Rin Tin Tin
|13
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Jan 1
|Seachick2001
|4
|High School Students React to Climate Change
|Dec 27
|sympathyforthedevil8
|9
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Dec 26
|ETG
|31
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC