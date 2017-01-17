Think Summer: Help make Delridge Day ...

Think Summer: Help make Delridge Day 2017 a reality

22 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

Do something different this year delight your West Seattle neighbors by helping make a festival happen! The community members who have been making Delridge Day happen each summer are looking for a new planning coordinator: Do you have a passion for the neighborhoods along the Delridge corridor? Have you enjoyed the Delridge Day celebrations in the past? Can you step up to take on the leadership needed to help this growing festival continue? It is expected that a new leader will bring their own vision of what Delridge Day can be a but there is help, too. For example, the music coordinator has committed to continuing this year.

