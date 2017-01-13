the Secret Garden Will Continue Development at 5th Avenue Before Broadway Bow
The Secret Garden, in a sensational new staging created in partnership between The 5th Avenue Theatre and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., ended an extended run on Sunday on the East Coast, and will blossom on The 5th Avenue stage in time for spring . Featuring Tony Award winner Daisy Egan with The 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong at the helm, the show will undergo continued revisions in Seattle as it makes its way to a Broadway revival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs...
|5 hr
|Falcon Fan
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|10 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13)
|Sun
|Ethanblack520
|3
|Need sub strip in west seattle
|Sat
|Ethanblack520
|6
|Blues
|Jan 13
|IndiansFan
|1
|Federal Judge Jerome Simandle is Corrupt.
|Jan 11
|Jim
|1
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|sympathyforthedevil8
|427
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC