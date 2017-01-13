the Secret Garden Will Continue Development at 5th Avenue Before Broadway Bow

the Secret Garden Will Continue Devel...

The Secret Garden, in a sensational new staging created in partnership between The 5th Avenue Theatre and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., ended an extended run on Sunday on the East Coast, and will blossom on The 5th Avenue stage in time for spring . Featuring Tony Award winner Daisy Egan with The 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer and Artistic Director David Armstrong at the helm, the show will undergo continued revisions in Seattle as it makes its way to a Broadway revival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

