Terminal 5 project discussed @ Seattle City Council
Just wrapped up at the still-underway Seattle Council morning-briefing meeting, a Q/A with John Wolfe , CEO of the Northwest Seaport Alliance . The planned modernization of Terminal 5 in West Seattle came up several times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seattle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|4 hr
|seahawk
|18
|Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|seahawk
|429
|Painsss
|17 hr
|Kaylee
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15)
|Jan 27
|Jackie R
|23
|Blues
|Jan 24
|Kayleerav
|3
|Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle?
|Jan 23
|l_day
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Jan 22
|frank januzelli
|33
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC