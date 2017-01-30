Stop by Stoup and see what's on tap - Ballard brewery continues to grow
Lara Zahaba, who co-owns the establishment with her husband Brad Benson and friend Robyn Schumacher, dispelled rumors that the beloved Ballard brewpub might close its doors as a result of the property being sold to a new owner. "The new landlord has taken over our lease - and they want us to stay," Zahaba said.
