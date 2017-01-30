Stop by Stoup and see what's on tap -...

Stop by Stoup and see what's on tap - Ballard brewery continues to grow

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ballard News-Tribune

Lara Zahaba, who co-owns the establishment with her husband Brad Benson and friend Robyn Schumacher, dispelled rumors that the beloved Ballard brewpub might close its doors as a result of the property being sold to a new owner. "The new landlord has taken over our lease - and they want us to stay," Zahaba said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballard News-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) 9 hr david bricker 428
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Kirkland (Dec '15) Jan 27 Jackie R 23
Blues Jan 24 Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Jan 23 l_day 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 22 Danl Boone 17
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
Who owns Topix Jan 21 Kyle 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC