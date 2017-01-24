Steve Goodman: Facing the Music prese...

Steve Goodman: Facing the Music presented by Clay Eals for 'Words, Writers & West Seattle'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Herald

Fresh interviews with many great music talents are included in Clay Eals' 10th anniversary presentation of his biography of Steve Goodman: Facing the Music , updated 4th printing published by ECW Press . Goodman was an American folk music singer-songwriter from Chicago, who wrote the song "City of New Orleans," recorded by Arlo Guthrie and Willie Nelson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blues 11 hr Kayleerav 3
Shady place for a dead drop in Seattle? Mon l_day 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 22 Danl Boone 17
seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16) Jan 22 frank januzelli 33
Who owns Topix Jan 21 Kyle 1
3 Seahawks players who didn't play in week 6 vs... Jan 16 Falcon Fan 2
[]=[]? pure Puyallup / Tacoma (Oct '13) Jan 15 Anonymous 3
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,121 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC