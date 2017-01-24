Steve Goodman: Facing the Music presented by Clay Eals for 'Words, Writers & West Seattle'
Fresh interviews with many great music talents are included in Clay Eals' 10th anniversary presentation of his biography of Steve Goodman: Facing the Music , updated 4th printing published by ECW Press . Goodman was an American folk music singer-songwriter from Chicago, who wrote the song "City of New Orleans," recorded by Arlo Guthrie and Willie Nelson.
