Southwest District Council: Alive and...

Southwest District Council: Alive and well and independent

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: West Seattle Blog

Toplines from the first Southwest District Council meeting of the new post-city-support era, last night @ the Senior Center /Sisson Building : DISTRICT COUNCILS CARRY ON: Co-chair David Whiting opened by noting that this was the first SWDC meeting without city funding for a meeting space . He wanted to be sure it was clear that the mayoral decree did NOT dissolve the council, which, like its counterparts around the city, is going forward independently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dahnhak Yoga Masters guilty of Bullbaiting they... 58 min Patrick Gilbride ... 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 14 hr Prof of Mid East ... 14
Reasons Why Washington State Sucks - Post Them ... (Apr '12) Jan 4 sympahtyforthedevil8 424
Loud Jet Noise over Bellevue/Redmond (Sep '10) Jan 3 Anonymous 9
Need sub strip in west seattle Jan 1 Seachick2001 4
High School Students React to Climate Change Dec 27 sympathyforthedevil8 9
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Seattle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Forum Now

Seattle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seattle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Seattle, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC