Southwest District Council: Alive and well and independent
Toplines from the first Southwest District Council meeting of the new post-city-support era, last night @ the Senior Center /Sisson Building : DISTRICT COUNCILS CARRY ON: Co-chair David Whiting opened by noting that this was the first SWDC meeting without city funding for a meeting space . He wanted to be sure it was clear that the mayoral decree did NOT dissolve the council, which, like its counterparts around the city, is going forward independently.
