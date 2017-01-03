Southwest District Council: Alive and well and independent

Toplines from the first Southwest District Council meeting of the new post-city-support era, last night @ the Senior Center /Sisson Building : DISTRICT COUNCILS CARRY ON: Co-chair David Whiting opened by noting that this was the first SWDC meeting without city funding for a meeting space . He wanted to be sure it was clear that the mayoral decree did NOT dissolve the council, which, like its counterparts around the city, is going forward independently.

