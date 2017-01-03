Seen from West Seattle: Submarine stops off Manchester
Visible from West Seattle this morning, in what's known as the Yukon Harbor anchorage area, just off Manchester, north of Blake Island, a submarine joined the anchored cargo ships for more than an hour. Thanks to Tom Stoner for the photo .
